Coach Andy Reid ruled out Pacheco (knee) for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.

Pacheco has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a sprained MCL, but he was able to practice fully Wednesday and log a limited session Thursday, marking the first notable progress in his recovery. Reid also told Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com that Pacheco didn't have a setback, and his return to practice this week was "literally to see where he's at." Pacheco thus will turn his focus to a Thanksgiving Day game at Dallas, while Kareem Hunt will continue to lead the Chiefs backfield this weekend.

