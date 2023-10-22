Pacheco rushed 13 times for 32 yards and brought in all four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Pacheco was completely stymied on the ground as his final line indicates, but he was able to salvage his fantasy day with his eight-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring on the day. The touchdown marked Pacheco's first through the air as a pro, and despite the non-productive day on the ground, he encouragingly logged double-digit carries for the sixth straight contest. Pacheco faces a much more palatable positional matchup against the Broncos' suspect run defense on the road in Week 8.