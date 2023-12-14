Pacheco (shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco, who didn't practice last week, also missed Wednesday's session, so unless the running back gets some work in Friday, he could be trending toward another absence Sunday against the Patriots. If Pacheco remains sidelined this weekend, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon would be in line to lead Kansas City's Week 15 backfield.