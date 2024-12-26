Coach Andy Reid said after Wednesday's 29-10 win at Pittsburgh that Pacheco "dinged his ribs," and the Chiefs will "see how bad they are" in the coming days, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Pacheco couldn't get much going in this Christmas Day matchup, turning six carries into 18 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter. Fellow RBs Kareem Hunt (nine carries for 20 yards and one TD) and Samaje Perine (four touches for 29 total yards) also found the sledding tough against the Steelers defense, but both players could experience an uptick in usage if Pacheco has to sit out Week 18 at Denver. Considering the Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with Wednesday's victory, the team likely won't risk the health of one of their key contributors and instead focus on getting Pacheco healthy for the divisional round.