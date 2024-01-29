Pacheco (toe/ankle) turned 24 carries into 68 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-10 AFC Championship win over the Ravens.

The Chiefs held Pacheco out of most of this week's practice sessions for maintenance after picking up a minor toe injury in the win over the Texans in the divisional round. The physical tailback suited up as expected and set a new high-water mark in touches (28) that he had just set two weeks prior in the wild-card win over the Dolphins. Pacheco is clearly Kansas City's top backfield option and he is seeing the type of workload that reflects that. Those characteristics are what give Pacheco strong fantasy potential heading into Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.