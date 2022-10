Pacheco handled one carry for no gain and was not target during Monday's game versus the Raiders.

Pacheco had seemingly broke through a barrier last week to the tune of 11 carries for 63 yards against the Buccaneers, but he followed that with a goose egg in production Monday on just two offensive snaps. The rookie doesn't play consistently enough to warrant lineup consideration at this point and is primarily viewed as a bench stash or dynasty league piece in a fluid Chiefs backfield.