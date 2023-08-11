Pacheco (hand/shoulder) won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Saints, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

This development comes as no surprise since Pacheco has been limited in practice as he continues to recover from a pair of offseason surgeries. The running back is expected to be available for Week 1 of the regular season in September, but Pacheco may not play much, if at all, during the August exhibition slate.