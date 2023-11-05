Pacheco carried the ball 16 times for 66 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

The second-year running back saw his highest yardage total on the ground since Week 4, bouncing back from a rough performance against the Broncos in which he set season lows in touches and scrimmage yards. Pacheco will head into Kansas City's Week 10 bye averaging 76.1 scrimmage yards per game in 2023, a pace that would have him approaching 1,300 on the year if can keep it up.