Pacheco took three carries for seven yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 40-22 loss to the Eagles.
Pacheco was the first back deployed out of Kansas City's backfield in what turned out to be a blowout loss for the Chiefs. Recent starter Kareem Hunt wound up matching Pacheco in total touches, so the starting honors meant little in the one-sided affair. That said, his veteran counterpart is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason while Pacheco still has one year left on his current four-year deal. The Chiefs could bolster its backfield this upcoming offseason, but Pacheco stands to be the favorite to start next year as we officially head into the 2025 offseason.
More News
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Outplayed by Hunt again•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Struggles with six touches•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Good to go for divisional round•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Present for practice Friday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Begins Week 18 with absence•