Pacheco took three carries for seven yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 40-22 loss to the Eagles.

Pacheco was the first back deployed out of Kansas City's backfield in what turned out to be a blowout loss for the Chiefs. Recent starter Kareem Hunt wound up matching Pacheco in total touches, so the starting honors meant little in the one-sided affair. That said, his veteran counterpart is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason while Pacheco still has one year left on his current four-year deal. The Chiefs could bolster its backfield this upcoming offseason, but Pacheco stands to be the favorite to start next year as we officially head into the 2025 offseason.