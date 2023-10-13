Pacheco rushed 16 times for 62 yards and brought in all six targets for 36 yards in the Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Pacheco was once again the unquestioned lead back for the Chiefs on the night and encouragingly recorded a career-high number of receptions alongside his solid rushing yardage total. The hard-charging second-year back's development as a receiver has helped round out his fantasy profile in the early going this season, and he now has multiple catches in four of six games. Pacheco also has at least 15 carries in four consecutive contests heading into a Week 7 home matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.