Pacheco carried the ball 22 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams. He also caught his only target for 17 yards.

In his third game as the lead early-down back for Kansas City, Pacheco saw his yards per carry regress but he made up for it by getting into the end zone for the first time since Week 1. The rookie running back has 258 rushing yards over that three-game stretch, and he figures to see plenty of work again in Week 13 against the Bengals.