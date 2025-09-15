Pacheco rushed 10 times for 22 yards while catching one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Philadelphia.

Pacheco struggled to find any running room against the Eagles' front seven, averaging a paltry 2.2 yards per tote in another forgettable fantasy showing. Things got so bleak that QB Patrick Mahomes wound up finishing as Kansas City's leading rusher on just seven attempts (66 yards and a touchdown). The 0-2 Chiefs' offense is in shambles to begin the season, but Pacheco retains the highest fantasy potential of any backfield options heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Giants.