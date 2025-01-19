Pacheco ran the ball five times for 18 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Saturday's 23-14 playoff win over the Texans.

Pacheco was unable to get anything going on the ground early against Houston's defensive front, opening the door for veteran Kareem Hunt (8-44-1) to lead Kansas City's backfield in production. The 25-year-old Pacheco was dealing with a rib injury that cost him the last game of the regular season, but he did not carry an injury designation heading into Saturday's tilt. Both of the Chiefs' running backs figure to be involved in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game, but Pacheco's star has lost its luster following Hunt's superior performance against the Texans.