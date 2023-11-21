Pacheco rushed 19 time for 89 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Chiefs' 21-17 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Pacheco ran with his signature hard-charging style all night and surprisingly found success frequently against what had been the league's best run defense coming in. The second-year back's yardage total was his second highest of the season, as was his rushing workload. Pacheco will face an exponentially more palatable matchup on paper in a Week 12 visit to the division-rival Raiders.