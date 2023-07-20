Pacheco (hand/shoulder) said Thursday he will "absolutely" be 100 percent for Week 1 versus the Lions, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Pacheco continues to practice in a yellow non-contact jersey as he works his way back from offseason surgeries to address a broken hand and a torn labrum, but it looks like he has no real concerns about his regular-season availability. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, Pacheco looks to be facing a real opportunity to cement himself as the top man in Kansas City's backfield, which also houses Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La'Mical Perine and Deneric Prince. Coach Andy Reid previously said Pacheco could be a candidate to start training camp on the PUP list, so his participation level still warrants monitoring.