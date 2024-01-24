The toe injury that kept Pacheco out of practice Wednesday isn't viewed as a major concern, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Though Pacheco was a spectator for the Chiefs' first practice of the week, the toe injury isn't anything that will prevent him from handling his usual lead role this Sunday in Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game. He's taken 39 carries for 186 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns in two playoff games while handling 70 and 72 percent offensive snap shares in those contests, and he's gotten 15 or more touches in eight straight appearances dating back to early November. The only back with comparable usage for the Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era was Damien Williams, who handled similarly hefty workloads during the team's playoff run in the 2019 season.