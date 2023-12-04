Pacheco rushed the ball 18 times for 110 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 loss to Green Bay. He added three receptions on four targets for 13 yards.

Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Pacheco was ejected for throwing a punch in the final moments of the game. However, he managed a strong performance prior to his exit by ripping off long runs of 26, 13 and 11 yards. The end result was his second 100-yard performance of the season, and he supplemented that with a one-yard touchdown plunge early in the third quarter. Pacheco now has six rushing scores on the campaign, half of which have come in his last two games.