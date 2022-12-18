Pacheco rushed 15 times for 86 yards and brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime win over the Texans on Sunday. He also returned three kickoffs for 47 yards and lost a fumble.

The rookie put together yet another efficient effort on the ground, but he did cough up the ball for the fourth time the season, which produced his second lost fumble. That second-quarter gaffe -- which did lead to a Texans touchdown -- aside, Pacheco was once again explosive on his rush attempts and also pulled double duty on special teams. That said, veteran backfield mate Jerick McKinnon stole the show by recording a rushing and receiving touchdown on his 18 touches, the former serving as the game-winning score. Nevertheless, Pacheco seems likely to continue enjoying a primary early-down role in a Week 16 home matchup against the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.