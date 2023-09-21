Pacheco (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Pacheco was withheld from Wednesday's session due to the hamstring issue, but his return to practice in a limited fashion a day later suggests he's not dealing with an overly severe injury. The running back isn't in the clear for Sunday's game against the Bears just yet, however. The Chiefs may want to see Pacheco replicate his limited practice activity Friday or upgrade to full participation before clearing him to handle lead-back duties this weekend.