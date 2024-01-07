Pacheco (quadricep/shoulder) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pacheco closed Week 18 prep with a pair of limited practices and likely would be able to handle his usual role as the Chiefs' lead back Sunday if necessary, but the coaching staff appears content to hold him out while Kansas City is already locked in as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. Rapoport suggests that Pacheco might only be used in an emergency, so the Chiefs could still elect to keep the 24-year-old active for the contest, even though he's not expected to play. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine look poised to absorb all of the snaps at running back in the regular-season finale.