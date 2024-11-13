Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Pacheco (fibula) is unlikely to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and will resume practicing with the Chiefs this week, but Reid said that the running back will be gradually worked back into the mix and isn't trending toward being available for Sunday's game. If that's the case, Kareem Hunt will continue to lead Kansas City's backfield versus Buffalo, with Samaje Perineand Carson Steele working in complementary roles behind him. If Pacheco fares well in practice over the next two weeks, he could make his return to the lineup Nov. 24 versus the Panthers.