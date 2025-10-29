Pacheco (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco's absence from the Chiefs' first practice this week isn't surprising, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network having reported Tuesday that the running back is considered week-to-week with an MCL sprain. Per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, coach Andy Reid indicated that he doesn't think Pacheco's injury is a long-term concern, but it remains to be seen if suiting up Sunday against the Bills is a possibility for the Chiefs' leading rusher. In the event that he's sidelined this weekend, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith would be next up for carries, with Elijah Mitchell available to mix in.