Pacheco (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills after not practicing this week.

With the Chiefs on bye in Week 10, Pacheco's next chance to see game action will arrive Nov. 16 against the Broncos. In his absence this weekend, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com indicates that Kareem Hunt is line to start Sunday's contest, with Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell in line to back him up, per ESPN.com.