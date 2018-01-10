Chiefs' Jace Amaro: Inks reserve/future deal
Amaro signed a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Amaro spent training camp with the Titans, but ultimately failed to make the team during final roster cuts. He later landed on the Chiefs' practice squad, and will now have an opportunity to impress during the offseason.
