Cochrane suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Friday's preseason clash against the Seahawks.

Cochrane was ruled out just before halftime, though it's not immediately clear when the injury occurred. Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com suggests the "hope" is that Cochrane's removal was precautionary, though the linebacker's status may remain hazy until the team provides more information. Prior to exiting, Cochrane racked up a team-high eight first-half tackles Friday.