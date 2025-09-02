Cochrane (knee) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice report.

Cochrane suffered a knee injury during the Chiefs' second preseason game against the Seahawks, which caused him to miss Kansas City's preseason finale against Chicago. His full participation on Tuesday's practice report indicates that he will be available for the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the Chargers on Friday, barring any setbacks. Cochrane played mostly on special teams in 2024 and logged five tackles (three solo) across 15 regular-season games.