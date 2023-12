Cochrane recorded seven solo tackles in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

After losing linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) on the seventh play of the game, the Chiefs relied heavily on Cochrane, who recorded a season high in defensive snaps (56) and tackles. The 24-year-old should see another uptick in playing time if Tranquill fails to clear concussion protocol for Week 14.