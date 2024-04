The Chiefs selected Hicks in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.

Deemed by many to be the top safety entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs managed to snare Hicks with one of the final picks in the fourth round. A two-year starter at Washington State, the 6-foot-2 safety is probably more of a coverage option as opposed to a bruiser near the box, but he'll have time to grow in the secondary with the Chiefs already three-deep at safety.