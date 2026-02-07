Hicks saw snaps at strong safety and slot cornerback as he worked to amass 42 tackles (29 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defensed over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Hicks saw an uptick in defensive snaps during his sophomore campaign, jumping from 312 as a rookie to 445 in the 2025 season. While the defensive back was utilized as a Swiss Army knife in multiple areas of the secondary, he maintained his role as a special-teams contributor throughout the season as well. Hicks will head into his third year with a shot to take over at slot cornerback full-time if the Chiefs do not sign or move someone to replace Mike Edwards, whose one-year deal is up.