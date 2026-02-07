default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hicks saw snaps at strong safety and slot cornerback as he worked to amass 42 tackles (29 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defensed over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Hicks saw an uptick in defensive snaps during his sophomore campaign, jumping from 312 as a rookie to 445 in the 2025 season. While the defensive back was utilized as a Swiss Army knife in multiple areas of the secondary, he maintained his role as a special-teams contributor throughout the season as well. Hicks will head into his third year with a shot to take over at slot cornerback full-time if the Chiefs do not sign or move someone to replace Mike Edwards, whose one-year deal is up.

More News