Hicks finished Friday's 27-21 loss to the Chargers with four tackles (three solo).

The 2024 fourth-rounder saw just one start in his rookie season, though he got the start at strong safety in Friday's game while also seeing work out of the slot and on special teams. The Chiefs' secondary got carved up by Justin Herbert, and they'll look to bounce back in their Week 2 matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.