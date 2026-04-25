The Chiefs selected Canady in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 109th overall.

Canady (5-foot-10, 181 pounds) might primarily play slot corner for the Chiefs, but he might be more than that, too. Most recently a standout at Oregon, Canady spent the prior two years at Mississippi, redshirting the first after arriving from Tulane, where he was a true freshman starter but suffered a torn ACL and meniscus late into his sophomore year. Canady's knee has seemingly cooperated since then, and his pro day testing was just good enough (4.49 40, 37.5-inch vertical, 127-inch broad jump) to confirm that Canady's playmaking ability should withstand the jump to the NFL.