Briningstool caught one of two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 35-13 win against the Jets on Sunday.

Briningstool connected with Patrick Mahomes for a 20-yard reception midway through the first quarter but didn't record another reception. The 23-year-old tight end has exactly one catch in each of his past three games. That's not enough production to warrant fantasy consideration, but Briningstool is at least showing growth as a pass catcher, as he had just one catch on two targets over his first six contests of the campaign.