Briningstool (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

Bringingstool logs his second week of full practice, which will not culminate in a game. The undrafted free agent out of Clemson quickly found a home on the Chiefs roster, but has been burdened by a hamstring injury most of the season. With the Chiefs' playoff hopes gone, the team may be overly cautious with young players they have 2026 hopes for, meaning Briningstool may not see action in Week 18 either and will have to wait till 2026 to make his NFL debut.