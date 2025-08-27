The Chiefs placed Briningstool (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday with a designation to return, per the NFL's transaction log.

Briningstool has been working through a hamstring injury since the start of training camp, and the issue is severe enough for him to start the season on IR. He'll be required to miss the first four games of the regular season, making Week 5 against the Jaguars on Monday, Oct. 6 his first opportunity to make his 2025 debut. Briningstool signed with the Chiefs in late April as an undrafted free agent following a four-year college career at Clemson.