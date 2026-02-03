The Chiefs signed Haener to a reserve/future contract Monday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Haener didn't take a single snap during the 2025 season while serving as the QB3 behind Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler (finger). Haener -- the Saints' fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft -- appeared in eight games (one start) in 2024, when he completed 18 of 39 pass attempts for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Now in Kansas City, Haener will have the opportunity to earn the backup QB role behind Patrick Mahomes (knee).