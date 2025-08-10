Royals brought in three of five targets for 14 yards and returned one kickoff for 26 yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason loss to the 49ers on Saturday night.

The rookie fourth-round pick was solid in his first taste of professional game action, and he logged a team-high target total while also tying for the lead in receptions. Royals will presumably have a steep climb to meaningful playing time whenever the Chiefs' top four receivers are available, but he could certainly see expanded opportunity whenever Rashee Rice serves what's expected to be a multi-game suspension.