Royals (knee tendinitis) won't practice Monday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It remains to be seen whether Royals' knee tendinitis is something he can manage and possibly play through, but this injury has cropped up at an unfortunate time, with Kansas City's Sept. 5 regular-season opener against the Chargers fast approaching. The rookie fourth-round pick had been receiving some first-team reps in practice as Kansas City deals with numerous injuries to its receiving corps, and Royals has contributed 75 yards on two kickoff returns through two preseason games, in addition to catching three of five targets for 14 receiving yards. The Chiefs will wrap up preseason play Friday against the Bears.