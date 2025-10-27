Chiefs' Jalen Royals: Healthy scratch Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Royals (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Commanders.
Royals was a healthy scratch for the Chiefs' first three games of the regular season before making his NFL debut against the Ravens in Week 4. He hasn't recorded a target in each of Kansas City's last four games and will observe Monday's game on the sidelines in street clothes. Royals' next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Bills on Sunday.