Royals caught both of his targets for 18 yards Sunday in a 35-12 rout of the Jets.

Royals ranked fourth among KC wideouts in offensive snaps (21), trailing Xavier Worthy (49), Rashee Rice (38) and Andrew Armstrong (22). Royals matched his season high with two catches, and the 18 receiving yards yards were his second-most in a game this season. That speaks to the minimal production he's provided thus far, and Royals' role could be further reduced with the Chiefs' acquisition of Josh Downs on Tuesday.