Royals totaled two receptions (on three targets) for four yards during Sunday's 14-12 loss against Las Vegas.

Royals drew some buzz in preseason action, but it didn't translate to any real on-field production prior to Week 18. The rookie's two catches in the finale represent his only pair of catches in his rookie campaign. Chiefs wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown are slated to become free agents this offseason, so the Royals could have an opportunity to claim a healthier role in his second season if the brass believes in his long-term development.