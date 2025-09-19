Royals (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Despite practicing in full both Thursday and Friday, Royals is still questionable to play in Sunday's contest. The 2025 fourth-round pick from Utah State has yet to make his NFL debut after posting 126 receptions for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns over his final two seasons in college. If Royals is able to take the field in Week 3, he'll likely play a depth role in the Chiefs' wide receiver corps.