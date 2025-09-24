Royals did not record a single snap in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Royals was active for the first time in his rookie season, however, he did not see the field at all in the contest. The rookie wideout has been dealing with knee tendinitis since mid-August, but he was finally healthy enough to suit up in Week 3. Despite this, the coaching staff decided to keep Royals off the field after practicing for the first time in a month ahead of Week 3. Its plausible to think that the 22-year-old will continue to develop and see some usage in the Chiefs passing attack, but the impending returns of Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (suspension) will likely make it difficult for Royals too see a consistent role on offense. The Utah State product will look to see his first game action in Week 4 when the Chiefs host the Ravens.