Royals (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.

Royals thus will push back his pro debut one more week due to the knee tendinitis that has bothered him since at least Aug. 18. He has yet to practice this season, so until he does he likely won't be a candidate to suit up on game days. No. 1 WR Xavier Worthy is tending to a dislocated right shoulder that he suffered Week 1, so even if he's available whenever Royals is able to suit up, the former may not be operating at full capacity, thereby opening up snaps and targets for the rest of the Chiefs' receiving corps.