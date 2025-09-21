Royals (knee) is active for Sunday's game at the Giants, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Royals has been dealing with knee tendinitis since mid-August that delayed the rookie fourth-round pick's pro debut. Now that he's cleared for action, he'll be available to a Chiefs receiving corps that again will be without Xavier Worthy (shoulder). However, it remains to be see how Royals will be incorporated in a healthy group that includes Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jason Brownlee and Nikko Remigio.