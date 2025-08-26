Royals (knee) remained sidelined for Tuesday's practice, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Royals is battling knee tendinitis and missed the Chiefs' final preseason contest. Coach Andy Reid indicated Tuesday that Royals' return isn't imminent, according to Goldman. His availability for Week 1 against the Chargers on Sept. 5 appears to be in question. Royals' early-season role is to be determined behind Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster.