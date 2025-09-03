Royals (knee) is ruled out for Friday's regular-season opener against the Chargers and will not travel with the team to Brazil.

Coach Andy Reid previously said he didn't expect Royals to be available Week 1, so his being ruled out doesn't come as a surprise. Kansas City didn't hold a practice session Wednesday, but he was a non-participant Tuesday due to lingering knee tendinitus. The rookie fourth-round pick's next chance to play will arrive Week 2 at home versus the Eagles. With Rashee Rice suspended the first six games of the season, Royals will have a path to compete with JuJu Smith-Schuster for snaps behind Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown once fully healthy.