Royals accrued zero targets during Sunday's 37-20 win against the Ravens.

The Royals didn't accumulate any snaps in any of the first three weeks, but the Chiefs took hold of a sizable lead against the Ravens, enough so that in the second half, the bench players got into the fold. Royals remains buried on the depth chart at this juncture, and there's little reason to anticipate that changing, especially with Rashee Rice's six-game suspension expiring prior to the Week 7 clash with the Raiders.