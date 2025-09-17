Coach Andy Reid said that Royals (knee) is in line to practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Royals, who has been managing knee tendinitis, is thus moving toward a potential return to action after missing the Chiefs' first two regular-season games. Once available, the 2025 fourth-rounder figures to compete with Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster for WR snaps that don't go to Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Hollywood Brown.