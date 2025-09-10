Royals (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Coach Andy Reid noted that Royals -- who was inactive Week 1 -- is doing better and making progress, but acknowledged that at this stage it's too early to know if the wideout will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports. For now, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are Kansas City's top healthy/available WRs.