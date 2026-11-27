Head coach Andy Reid said Royals suffered a sprained ankle during Thursday's 13-10 loss in Buffalo, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Royals left the game in the third quarter and was ruled out not longer afterward due to an ankle injury. The severity of the sprain will determine if Royals is in danger of missing any time. If that comes to pass for Royals, Andrew Armstrong likely will be on track for a few more offensive snaps behind Rashee Rice, Josh Downs, Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen.